A star-studded cast has been gathered for the new comedy Old Pals. Henry Winkler, Brian Cox, Emma Roberts and Evan Rachel Wood will star in the film, Deadline reports. The movie comes from director Wendey Stanzler and writer Rick Cisario, and follows two recent widowers, played by Winkler and Cox, who are forced to become friends when their daughters, played by Roberts and Wood, conspire to bring them together ...

Ke Huy Quan and Lili Reinhart are set to star in Bad Boy, a horror film about a woman's fight to escape a serial killer told through the eyes of the killer's faithful pet dog. Deadline first reported the news of the project being underway from Dave Caplan, the producer of Longlegs. Jacob Chase will direct the movie from a script by Travis Braun. Casting is still underway for the dog, which will likely be a terrier. The film begins production in August ...

Robert De Niro will star in an adaptation of the Alex North novel The Whisper Man, Deadline reports. The film, which will be made for Netflix and AGBO, will come from director James Ashcroft and producers Joe and Anthony Russo. The Whisper Man follows a widowed crime writer who looks to his estranged father, a retired police detective, for help after his young son is abducted ...

