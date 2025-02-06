Edgewood ISD announces return of familiar face to take over football program

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2025 at 4:50 am

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – Edgewood ISD welcomed back Kevin Bachtel, who was appointed to be the new head football coach, coordinator of collegiate recruitment and assistant athletic director on Wednesday morning.

Bachtel is a familiar face to the Edgewood ISD as he served as the Edgewood head football coach from 2016 to 2020. During his first stint at Edgewood, he built a solid foundation, leading his team to the playoffs every season and finishing with a 40-17 record before joining the Howard Payne University coaching staff as a defensive coordinator and assistant head coach.

Since Bachtel left the program, Edgewood has remained successful. The team finished last year with an 8-4 record and 5-1 in district play before losing to the Newton Eagles in the playoffs. Following the season, the school surprisingly parted ways with head coach Alex Guerra, who had been with the team since Bachtel’s initial departure following the 2020 season.

Bachtel is excited to return to Edgewood and continue to live out his mission of helping student-athletes grow as both people and players.

“I am honored and excited about the opportunity to join the Edgewood community again,” Bachtel said. “I believe strongly in the power of building relationships and creating a family atmosphere within a team. My mission is to help student-athletes grow as individuals, both in academics and athletics, and to prepare them for life beyond sports.”

Bachtel will focus on not just winning games but also creating a culture that will empower players to flourish on and off the field.

“My focus is on empowering players to excel as students, individuals and athletes. By fostering meaningful relationships and adhering to core values, I believe we can continue to build a winning culture beyond football and into every aspect of life” Bachtel said.

