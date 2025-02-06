Longview protesters rally against trump’s immigration policies

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2025 at 4:31 am

LONGVIEW — On Wednesday afternoon, Longview residents took to the streets to protest President Trump’s recent immigration policies, as well as those he is planning to implement in the coming week.

According to our news partner KETK, more than a dozen Longview residents, ranging from children to the elderly, gathered near the Longview Mall to peacefully protest Trump’s actions. Passing drivers honked in support, adding to the demonstration’s momentum.

“It’s time we speak up, with the current president and all of the outrageous changes, we need to be loud! Everyone deserves their rights,” the protest flyer said. “Immigrants, LGBTQ members, women and anyone of color! It’s time for change and we cannot go back.”

However, a small group of counter-protesters assembled across from the main demonstration, expressing support for Trump’s policies.

Similar protests are occurring statewide, including one in Nacogdoches on Saturday at 3 p.m. on 1717 North Street.

Go Back