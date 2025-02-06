Today is Thursday February 06, 2025
ktbb logo


Longview protesters rally against trump’s immigration policies

Posted/updated on: February 6, 2025 at 4:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Longview protesters rally against trump’s immigration policiesLONGVIEW — On Wednesday afternoon, Longview residents took to the streets to protest President Trump’s recent immigration policies, as well as those he is planning to implement in the coming week.
According to our news partner KETK, more than a dozen Longview residents, ranging from children to the elderly, gathered near the Longview Mall to peacefully protest Trump’s actions. Passing drivers honked in support, adding to the demonstration’s momentum.

“It’s time we speak up, with the current president and all of the outrageous changes, we need to be loud! Everyone deserves their rights,” the protest flyer said. “Immigrants, LGBTQ members, women and anyone of color! It’s time for change and we cannot go back.”

However, a small group of counter-protesters assembled across from the main demonstration, expressing support for Trump’s policies.

Similar protests are occurring statewide, including one in Nacogdoches on Saturday at 3 p.m. on 1717 North Street.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC