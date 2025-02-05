ETBU celebrates continued strong enrollment for Spring

TYLER – East Texas Baptist University continues to see strong enrollment for the Spring 2025 semester, marking the second-highest Spring enrollment in the University’s history. The Spring 2025 enrollment stands at 1,612 students, following last year’s record-setting Spring enrollment of 1,657 students. This marks the first time in ETBU’s history that Spring enrollment has exceeded 1,600 students in consecutive years. “We are grateful for the continued strength of our enrollment and the confidence students and families place in ETBU,” said President J. Blair Blackburn. “These numbers reflect the dedication of our faculty and staff and the unwavering mission of our University to provide a transformative Christ-centered educational experience. We celebrate how God is working in the lives of our students as they grow academically, spiritually, and professionally.”

Undergraduate enrollment remains strong at 1,440 students, making it the second-highest in ETBU history, following last year’s record of 1,481 students. Additionally, dual enrollment totals 258 students, the second-highest for a Spring term. The University continues to provide affordable and accessible higher education to high school students across East Texas, including the cities of Marshall, Tyler, and Waskom.

