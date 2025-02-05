Student detained after weapon found on Kilgore ISD bus

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2025 at 4:06 pm

KILGORE — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a high school student was detained after a weapon was found on a Kilgore ISD bus Tuesday night.

According to KISD, during an off-campus basketball game versus Henderson, school staff and police officers learned that a student may have a weapon on a Kilgore ISD bus. During a search of the bus, officials reportedly found a weapon and later detained a KHS student. Henderson ISD said investigators believe the student left the weapon on the bus before entering the school. Now, the Henderson Police Department with the cooperation of Henderson ISD and Kilgore ISD, will continue the investigation.

“The safety and security of our students and staff both during the school day and at all school-related events remains our top priority and we appreciate all those who provided information during this incident,” Henderson ISD said.

