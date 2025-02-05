Today is Wednesday February 05, 2025
ktbb logo


Student detained after weapon found on Kilgore ISD bus

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2025 at 4:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Student detained after weapon found on Kilgore ISD busKILGORE — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a high school student was detained after a weapon was found on a Kilgore ISD bus Tuesday night.

According to KISD, during an off-campus basketball game versus Henderson, school staff and police officers learned that a student may have a weapon on a Kilgore ISD bus. During a search of the bus, officials reportedly found a weapon and later detained a KHS student. Henderson ISD said investigators believe the student left the weapon on the bus before entering the school. Now, the Henderson Police Department with the cooperation of Henderson ISD and Kilgore ISD, will continue the investigation.

“The safety and security of our students and staff both during the school day and at all school-related events remains our top priority and we appreciate all those who provided information during this incident,” Henderson ISD said.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC