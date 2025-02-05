Neches ISD cancels classes Thursday, Friday after health-related absences

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2025 at 4:06 pm

NECHES— Our news partner, KETK, reports that Neches ISD has canceled classes for Thursday and Friday after an “unbelievable amount” of health-related absences.

According to NISD, the trend of sickness has been worse over the past couple of days, with record-low attendance leading them to cancel classes. The district said they want to allow time for families to get healthy and for their staff to thoroughly clean their facilities.

“We believe we have made the decision that is in the best interest of our district,” NISD said. “We will use banked minutes in our calendar and no make-up days will be needed.”

NISD said Friday’s basketball games will take place as scheduled and all students will return to school Feb. 17 after winter break.

