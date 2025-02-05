Former East Texas teacher arrested for child sex crimes

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2025 at 4:06 pm

WILLS POINT — According to a report from our news partner, KETK, an East Texas teacher has been arrested following allegations of sex crimes against children.

Wills Point ISD released a statement on Monday regarding, Jimmy Hanks, who was arrested by the Rains County Sheriff’s Office. Hanks is a former high school teacher in Wills Point and owns a local business, Bulldog Nutrition, in Edgewood. School officials said that the alleged behavior did not occur on the school’s campus or property and that officers will continue investigating the allegations and take proper legal action.

The sheriff’s office said during the course of the investigation, probable cause was established, and an arrest warrant was issued. Hanks was later arrested and remains at the county jail for continuous sexual abuse of a young child. School officials said that the alleged behavior did not occur on the school’s campus or property and that officers will continue investigating the allegations and take proper legal action.

“Transparency and student safety are of the utmost importance to this office,” WPISD said “We will continue to strive to make all WPISD stakeholders in Wills Point proud.”

The district said if WPISD families have any questions to call the administration at 903-873-5100. However, due to the ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s office will not release any other information at this time.

