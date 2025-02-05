Texas must invest in water to meet population growth

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2025 at 11:55 am

AUSTIN – Texas Community Impact Newspapers report that Texas’ population surpassed 31 million in 2024, state demographer Lloyd Potter told attendees at the two-day Water for Texas conference Jan. 28 in Austin. He stressed the importance of investing in infrastructure as people and businesses move to the state.“Water is one of the most urgent and important things for Texas right now. … If you have people, you need water,” Potter said. “The people individually need water, and then all the infrastructure that comes with them needs water.” Texas gained about 1,500 people per day in 2023-24, Potter said. Most of that growth occurs when people move to Texas from other states or countries, he explained, and birth rates also contribute.“When we grow from migration, that’s what puts stress on our infrastructure,” Potter said. Just outside Texas’ urban population centers, suburban counties—such as Montgomery, Tarrant and Williamson—have experienced the most growth due to migration in recent years, according to data from the Texas Demographic Center.

Communities need support from the state to meet their water needs, Rep. Caroline Harris Davila, R-Round Rock, said Dec. 12. The Williamson County lawmaker said some cities in her district have 100-year-old water pipes. “Those cities need all the help they can get, and they’ve never had the tax base to prepare for this type of growth. … A lot of the people that work in Austin are going to live in those areas, and they need that infrastructure just as much as the businesses moving into that part of town,” Harris Davila said during a panel hosted by the Austin Chamber. Texas population growth is expected to start slowing down, Potter said Jan. 28, due in part to declining birth rates.That is a good thing, he said, because it will allow the state to “breathe and catch up” with its infrastructure needs.“I’m not anticipating that we’re going to decline—we’re going to continue to grow, but not quite as fast,” Potter said. “I certainly know this legislative session, water is a big issue, so hopefully we’ll be getting some significant resources… and we’ll get caught back up to where we’re not feeling stressed about water, and actually, the same thing is true for power and for transportation.”

