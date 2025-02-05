Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson star in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ trailer

Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali star in the official trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth.

The trailer, which was released online Wednesday, features the trio exploring a remote island research facility that's inhabited by, as paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Bailey) describes them, dinosaurs that were "too dangerous" for the original Jurassic Park.

Also on this adventure are Zora Bennett (Johansson), a skilled covert operations expert tasked with protecting Dr. Loomis — whose safety she has guaranteed "more or less" — and her trusted team member Duncan Kincaid (Ali), who says "no one's dumb enough to go where we're going."

The mission, as put forth in the official synopsis, is simple: Gather DNA from the "three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air," who hold "the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind."

The only problem? They'll "come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that has been hidden from the world for decades."

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards directs with a script from original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

The film also stars Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein.

Jurassic World Rebirth roars into theaters in July.

