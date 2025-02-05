Icy mix to hit 22 states from Midwest to Northeast: Latest forecast

(NEW YORK) -- A storm is set to dump sleet, freezing rain and snow on the Midwest on Wednesday before striking the Northeast on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

At least 22 states from Oklahoma to Vermont are under ice and snow alerts. An ice storm warning has been issued for the Appalachian Mountains from West Virginia to Pennsylvania, where significant ice accumulation is possible.

The storm begins Wednesday morning in the Plains, from Oklahoma to Missouri, and will move into the rest of the Midwest, including Chicago, in the afternoon and evening.

By Wednesday night, the icy mix will span from Detroit to Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia. The storm will reach New York City by early Thursday morning, making travel extremely treacherous.

The Interstate 95 corridor is under a winter weather advisory for 1 to 2 inches of snow, as well as a glazing of ice.

By mid-morning, the snow will change to rain, and the rain will end by noon.

For New England and the inland Northeast, icy roads will last into the afternoon.

Another storm with ice and snow is possible for the Midwest and the Northeast this weekend.

