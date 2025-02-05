Today is Wednesday February 05, 2025
Suspect arrested after cyclist killed in hit-and-run

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2025 at 8:53 am
Suspect arrested after cyclist killed in hit-and-runJACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Police Department  arrested a man in connection to the Nov. 27, 2024 hit-and-run death of Tayedrian Baker. According to our news partner KETK, Londedric Jayquell Taylor Sr., 30, of Jacksonville, was arrested for accident involving serious bodily injury or death and has been booked into the Cherokee County Jail.

Police said Baker was traveling on an electric bike when an unknown vehicle hit him. Baker was flown to a Tyler hospital but later died from his injuries. Baker was an organ donor and helped save six people’s lives following his death.

“Our hearts go out to Mr. Baker’s family during this difficult time. The case remains under investigation, and no further details will be released at this time,” the Jacksonville Police Department said.



