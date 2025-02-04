SpaceX contractors owed more than $5.5 million, twice the unpaid total in May

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2025 at 4:38 pm

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express-News reports that as the pace of SpaceX’s growth in South Texas increases, so does the total of unpaid bills the companies doing the work say they’re owed. In less than nine months, the value of liens filed against the commercial space company’s property at its Starbase facility has more than doubled to $5.5 million — including nearly $2 million to a San Antonio builder. A San Antonio Express-News review of Texas property records found at least 29 contractors — and six in San Antonio — have filed 77 liens against SpaceX since March 2022. Their total value is up from $2.5 million in May. Since then, SpaceX has settled at least six liens but gained another 44.

Though it’s unclear whether the money is owed by SpaceX, its general contractors or subcontractors, landowners are ultimately responsible for unpaid construction bills on their properties under Texas law. The liens are a legal mechanism for contractors and suppliers to secure their claims. At least four of the liens in Cameron County have led to civil cases against SpaceX, including a breach of contract suit filed by Alpha Building Corp., the San Antonio-based general contractor that says it’s owed nearly $2 million on two contracts. Several of Alpha’s subcontractors have also sued. SpaceX’s Starship production and launch site near Boca Chica Beach is growing rapidly as the company seeks the Federal Aviation Administration’s permission for as many as 25 Starship launches and landings each year. Its Starlink manufacturing site in Bastrop County is also expanding and the company has been making improvements at its McGregor test facility in McLennan County outside Waco.

