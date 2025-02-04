U.S. frackers and Saudi officials tell Trump they won’t drill more

WASHINGTON – The Wall Street Journal reports that President Trump wants to boost oil drilling. His allies in the U.S. shale industry and Saudi Arabia are pushing back. Trump for months has encouraged the U.S. shale industry to “drill, baby drill,” but another American oil boom isn’t in the cards soon, no matter how many regulations are rolled back, according to oil executives. After many producers overdrilled themselves into bankruptcy during the shale boom’s heyday, the industry is now focused on keeping costs down and returning cash to investors. The president’s advisers concede that U.S. frackers won’t pump much more, according to people familiar with the matter. The advisers say his best lever to bring down prices might be to persuade the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Saudi Arabia, the group’s de facto leader, to add more barrels to the market. But Saudi Arabia has told former U.S. officials that it also is unwilling to augment global oil supplies, say people familiar with the matter. Some of those former officials have shared the message with Trump’s team.

The president believes a fresh tidal wave of oil would solve many of his problems: It could quell inflation and pave the way for interest-rate cuts. It could also strengthen his hand in coming confrontations with petrostates Russia and Iran. In a January speech, Trump said he planned to ask Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members to bring down oil prices. The president is planning to visit the kingdom in one of his first foreign trips of his second term, and he is expected to push for higher Saudi oil production in person. Trump’s fixation on oil prices is vexing to some in the industry. Currently around $73 a barrel, prices are relatively low compared with 2022, when they averaged over $94 a barrel and the national average gasoline price hit a record over $5 a gallon. Gasoline prices are averaging $3.10. The president has declared a national “energy emergency” and vowed to cut Americans’ overall energy costs in half. Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, has said global producers should try slashing oil prices to $45 a barrel, to pressure Russia into ending the war with Ukraine. Such prices could be disastrous for U.S. frackers and Saudi Arabia—Trump’s two most powerful friends in the global oil market. The last time prices sank below $45, during the pandemic in 2020, it prompted a painful war for market share between Saudi Arabia and Russia and pushed dozens of shale drillers into bankruptcy.

