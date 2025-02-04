Abbott sticks by school voucher plan without blanket increase in money for Texas schools

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2025 at 4:29 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott insisted Monday that he would accept nothing less than a robust, universal school choice voucher program, and he resisted calls to join the plan with blanket increases in public school funding. As he did in Sunday’s State of the State speech, Abbott committed to raising public teacher pay, but on his terms and largely in the form of merit increases.

A plan to allow families to use public dollars on private schools is the centerpiece of his legislative agenda for the session that ends in June. Abbott said his success last year in using the primaries to oust House Republicans who voted against school choice dictates that any plan approved by lawmakers be universal and substantive. “An overwhelming majority of Texans want school choice,” Abbott said during an interview in the Governor’s Mansion with The Dallas Morning News. “I won all of those races because the voters want school choice, so now there’s no reason for us to ratchet back on what we’re going to do, especially knowing full well that what we’re seeking to achieve here right now is exactly what the voters of Texas want. Most important is what the parents across the state of Texas want.” Abbott will make a campaignlike stop Tuesday in support of school choice at a private Christian school in Athens. In Monday’s interview with The News, Abbott also stressed his commitment to helping President Donald Trump with his immigration policies, discussed the mechanics of lowering property taxes and said his relationships with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dustin Burrows were better than ever.

