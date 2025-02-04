Elderly East Texas man arrested for crack-cocaine trafficking

February 4, 2025

HARRISON COUNTY — According to reports from our news partner, KETK, an elderly Harrison County man was arrested on Tuesday following an ongoing investigation into crack-cocaine trafficking.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, officers searched a home on 329 Floyd Evans Road where they found crack-cocaine on the property. During the search, officials said they identified the property owner as 72-year-old James Earl Rudd who has an extensive criminal record, including prior convictions for drug trafficking and homicide.

Rudd was arrested for the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and was booked into the Harrison County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be filed officials said.

