Posted/updated on: February 4, 2025 at 1:46 pm

The trailer for Hurry Up Tomorrow, based on an original idea by and starring The Weeknd, has arrived.

The film, co-starring Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Saltburn's Barry Keoghan, is about a musician who has insomnia. According to a press release, he's "pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence."

In the film, we see The Weeknd, credited under his birth name, Abel Tesfaye, performing onstage, slowly sinking under the water in a bathtub and tied to a bed by Ortega's character. She tells him, "I know this is all really intense but I'm not trying to hurt you. I'm really sorry about this. I really am."

"What the f*** is going on?" he responds. We then see Ortega acting suspiciously while she loads something into a car and drives away.

Meanwhile, Keoghan seems to be some kind of manager or assistant to the singer, embracing him and telling him, "Stop self-doubting! You're f****** invincible!"

Throughout the trailer, we hear distorted voices, both male and female. "Death is nothing at all. It does not kill," says one. "Everything remains exactly how it was. Whatever we were to each other, we are still."

Twice we hear a distorted voice say, "Call me by the old, familiar name," followed by the sound of a woman screaming, "Abel!" That's intriguing, considering the fact that The Weeknd has recently spoken of his desire to stop using that stage name and be known once more as Abel.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is in theaters May 16. The Weeknd's album of the same name was released on Jan. 31.

