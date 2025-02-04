Dallas man dies after vehicle is submerged in water

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2025 at 3:46 pm

MABANK — Our news partner, KETK, reports that a Dallas man has died after his vehicle crashed into an embankment and was submerged under water on Saturday in Mabank.

Officers with the Mabank Police Department were dispatched to the 17000 block of eastbound U.S. Highway 175 in reference to a vehicle crash. Once officers arrived, they spoke with witnesses who said the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the bridge embankment and was submerged under water. Authorities attempted to remove the man from the vehicle however after several attempts, “officers realized that a rescue was not likely due to vehicle’s position in the water and the damage sustained during the crash.”

A short time later, officers pulled the vehicle from the water and located the man dead inside. The man was identified as Bradley Michael Leonard, 68 of Dallas. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Go Back