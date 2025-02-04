Today is Tuesday February 04, 2025
Tiger Woods announces death of mother Kultida Woods in heartfelt post

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2025 at 1:29 pm
(NEW YORK) -- Tiger Woods is mourning the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, and remembering her as "a force of nature all her own."

The pro golfer took to social media on Tuesday to announce she had died earlier in the day and shared a heartfelt tribute in her honor.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning," he began. 

"My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh."

"She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible," he continued. "She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."

Kultida Woods was present when her son -- her only child with husband Earl Woods, who died in 2006 -- was inducted to the World Golf Hall of Fame in March 2022 alongside her grandchildren.

Tiger Woods shares his two children, daughter Sam Woods and son Charlie Woods, with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

