A sequel series to Buffy the Vampire Slayer with Sarah Michelle Gellar back in the iconic title role appears to be nearing a pilot order at Hulu, Good Morning America has learned.

The new series, from studios 20th Television and Searchlight Television, is being teased as "the next chapter in the Buffyverse."

Nora and Lilla Zuckerman are writing and executive producing alongside Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, who is directing and executive producing.

Gellar is also attached to executive produce, in addition to starring in the new series.

Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui, Kaz Kuzui and Dolly Parton are all attached to executive produce, as well. All four were executive producers on the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer series.

Reps for Hulu and 20th Television had no comment.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer franchise kicked off with the 1992 film of the same name starring Kristy Swanson in the title role.

A television series starring Gellar — as well as Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon, Anthony Stewart Head and more — aired for seven seasons between 1997 and 2003. The show led to the spinoff series Angel.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu, 20th Television, ABC News and Good Morning America.

