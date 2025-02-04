Man injured after an officer-involved shooting in Harrison County

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2025 at 9:33 am

KARNACK— Our news partner, KETK, reports that one man was injured in Harrison County after an officer-involved shooting occurred Monday evening.

According to the Harrison County Sherriff’s Office, around 7:12 p.m. their communications office received a 911 call regarding a white male trying to enter into a home on Pine Island Rd. Officers reported hearing a man yelling in the background as the situation unfolded through the phone. While deputies were enroute, the person who called 911 informed them the man had successfully entered the home and had a gun. Everyone inside the home were able to escape safely to a neighboring property before deputies arrived.

When deputies arrived, the man allegedly appeared on the front porch armed with a firearm. Officials said the subject then pointed the firearm in the direction of the deputies, prompting them to respond by firing their service weapons striking him.

Deputies gave medical aid until first responders arrived on scene and were able to be taken to a local hospital for treatment. This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released at a later time.

