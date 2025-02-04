‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ trailer out now: Watch here

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2025 at 8:54 am

Marvel Studios

The first trailer for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps has arrived.

The stars of the film, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, helped debut the highly anticipated trailer in epic fashion, live from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, in front of a Saturn V rocket.

The trailer introduces Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Kirby as his partner, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Quinn as Sue's brother, Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Moss-Bachrach as their close friend Ben Grimm/The Thing.

According to a synopsis for the upcoming film, the Fantastic Four are "forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond" and ultimately "must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner)."

"Before we went up the first time, you couldn't turn invisible," Pascal's Richards tells Kirby's Storm in the trailer. "Ben wasn't a rock and Johnny never caught fire."

Storm replies, "Ben has always been a rock... Johnny is... Johnny. And I am right here. Whatever life throws at us, we'll face it together -- as a family." We also see a shot of Galactus, in his unmistakable helmet, looming over New York City.

The final scene from the trailer shows a glimpse of the four in their signature Fantastic Four suits.

The film, directed by Matt Shakman, also stars Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich and Sarah Niles.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

