5 shot at adult education facility in Sweden, police say

(LONDON) -- At least five people were shot on Tuesday at an adult education facility in Orebro, Sweden, police said.

"The extent of the injuries is unclear," police said. "The operation is still ongoing."

Police said the shooter may be among the injured being treated at the hospital, but said "nothing is clear yet." Five people have been taken to the hospital. Officials cannot confirm if anyone has died, and no ages of the victims have been given yet.

Officials said in a statement they were urging the public to stay away from the Risbergska Skolan, a municipal education center in the Vasthaga area of Orebro. The school is for students over 20 years old, according to its website.

Law enforcement in the Bergslagen region began at about 1 p.m. local time to post a series of short statements, saying initially that a "major operation" was underway and the school was under threat of "deadly violence."

Police set up an information point for relatives to gather, and students were sent to nearby facilities.

"The danger is not over," Police said at about 2 p.m. "The public MUST continue to stay away from Västhaga."

The school is about 200 km, or about 125 miles, west of Stockholm, the capital.

