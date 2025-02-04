DHS expected to end deportation protection for nearly 350,000 Venezuelans under TPS

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2025 at 7:44 am

Venezuelan community leaders speak to the media as they protest against the suspension of Temporary Protected Status in Doral, Fla., Feb. 3, 2025. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Nearly 350,000 Venezuelans who gained relief from deportation and obtained work permits in 2023 under Temporary Protected Status (TPS) will lose those protections in April, according to an unpublished notice filed in the Federal Register.

Last week, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced she was canceling a recent extension of the program by former Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas which would have allowed nearly 600,000 current Venezuelan TPS holders to maintain their legal status until October 2026. She had until Feb. 1 to decide whether she'd extend protections for those who joined the program in 2023.

Now, nearly 350,000 Venezuelan immigrants may lose their legal status if they don't have any other type of relief.

The program began in 1990 as a way to protect immigrants who are already in the United States when their home countries are deemed to dangerous to return to. TPS is under the DHS Secretary's discretion.

In the notice, DHS acknowledges that some of the conditions in Venezuela that the Biden administration used to justify TPS designation in 2023, "may continue." However, they claim things have gotten better in the country.

"There are notable improvements in several areas such as the economy, public health, and crime that allow for these nationals to be safely returned to their home country," the notice file says.

The agency adds that Sec. Noem "has determined it is contrary to the national interest to permit the covered Venezuelan nationals to remain temporarily in the United States."

The notice is set to publish Feb. 5 and says the termination of the 2023 TPS Venezuela designation will be effective 60 days from date of publication, however, protections were already set to expire April 2 without an extension.

In a letter to Noem last week, a group of Democratic lawmakers said returning Venezuelan immigrants "to a dictatorship" would be a "death sentence."

"Given Venezuela's increased instability, repression, and lack of safety, and within all applicable rules and regulations, we demand more information on why the Department has made this decision," the lawmakers said. "The only justification that has been offered by the Administration is the false claim that all Venezuelans are 'dirt bags,' 'violent criminals' or the 'worst of the worst.'"

Immigrant advocates are also sounding the alarm about the move some consider "cruel" and "reckless."

"Donald Trump's attempt to revoke protections for 300,000 Venezuelans is as cruel as it is reckless -- but we know he won't stop here. His shock-and-awe approach to dismantling the immigration system is already devastating families and communities across the country, and we're likely to see immigrants from Ukraine and Afghanistan targeted next," Keri Talbot, co-executive director of the Immigration Hub, told ABC News.

"Families who have built their lives here -- who work, contribute, and play by the rules -- are under attack, being thrown into crisis overnight and forced from their homes. This isn't about policy; it's about inflicting harm at any cost." Talbot added.

The termination does not apply to Venezuelans who registered under the 2021 TPS designation, those protections will remain in effect until Sept. 10, 2025.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back