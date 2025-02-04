Today is Tuesday February 04, 2025
ktbb logo


Faith-based gymnastics co-founder arrested for sexual assault of child

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2025 at 7:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Faith-based gymnastics co-founder arrested for sexual assault of childLONGVIEW — A Longview gymnastics instructor, Matthew Orban, 52, has been  charged with sexual assault of a minor. According to our news partner KETK, the incident involving Orban occurred on or around March 1, 2016. Orban reportedly turned himself into the Gregg County Jail on Dec. 12 and was released the same day on a $75,000 bond.

Orban is co-founder of Faith Flip alongside Nicole Orban, whose mission is to reach and teach children in a “loving, caring environment.” The nonprofit is located in the Longview Mall where they provide tumbling and trampoline instruction while teaching life lessons through the Holy Bible.

Orban is scheduled to appear in the 188th district court on April 9 at 9 a.m. for a status hearing.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC