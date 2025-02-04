Faith-based gymnastics co-founder arrested for sexual assault of child

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2025 at 7:36 am

LONGVIEW — A Longview gymnastics instructor, Matthew Orban, 52, has been charged with sexual assault of a minor. According to our news partner KETK, the incident involving Orban occurred on or around March 1, 2016. Orban reportedly turned himself into the Gregg County Jail on Dec. 12 and was released the same day on a $75,000 bond.

Orban is co-founder of Faith Flip alongside Nicole Orban, whose mission is to reach and teach children in a “loving, caring environment.” The nonprofit is located in the Longview Mall where they provide tumbling and trampoline instruction while teaching life lessons through the Holy Bible.

Orban is scheduled to appear in the 188th district court on April 9 at 9 a.m. for a status hearing.

