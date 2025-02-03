Texas Guard deputized with immigration and arrest authority

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2025 at 4:39 pm

AUSTIN – News Nation reports that high-level U.S. Customs and Border Patrol sources confirmed to NewsNation that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an order (MOU) deputizing the Texas National Guard with immigration and arrest authority. The memorandum of understanding order is effective immediately. This comes after NewsNation witnessed the Texas guard “babysitting” one woman from Honduras for hours because they did not have the power to do anything else.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reacted to the news on X, posting, “On day one, President Trump took bold action to make America safe again.” “I am proud to be the first to join him to restore our national sovereignty, secure our border, and ensure that criminal aliens face the justice they deserve.” “As the top law enforcement official in Texas, I call on all agencies and departments to join me in the fight. We will enforce the law and protect America.” President Donald Trump has been actively following through on his campaign promise to conduct mass deportation of migrants illegally residing in the United States. On Sunday, a large — and growing — protest formed near downtown Los Angeles in response to Trump’s crackdown on immigration and emphasis on deportations.

Go Back