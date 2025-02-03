Today is Monday February 03, 2025
Longview woman arrested for aggravated robbery after trying to steal purse

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2025 at 4:03 pm
Longview woman arrested for aggravated robbery after trying to steal purseLONGVIEW — Our news partner, KETK, reports that an East Texas woman was arrested for aggravated robbery after she allegedly tried to steal a woman’s purse at a Longview business.

According to Longview PD, on Jan. 31 around 4:40 p.m. officers responded to a robbery at a business in the 1000 block of North Eastman Road. Officials said that officers contacted the victim who said another woman had tried to steal her purse and left her with bodily injuries. The victim was transported by Longview Fire EMS to a local hospital where she was treated. Investigators later identified the suspect as 46-year-old, LaCarol Joyce Henderson of Longview.

Henderson was booked into Gregg County Jail on Sunday for aggravated robbery and was released on a $50,000 bond.



