Tyler ISD and East Texas Symphony Orchestra to co-host an event

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2025 at 3:20 pm
Tyler – Tyler ISD Fine Arts is hosting the Carnegie Hall Link-Up Wednesday February 5 at 9:30 a.m in the Caldwell Arts Academy. All Tyler ISD 4th and 5th-grade students will perform with their voices and recorders from their seats. A partnership with the East Texas Symphony Orchestra (ETSO) gives nearly 4,000 students the experience to perform with the ETSO. The Tyler ISD District Honors Choir, student actors , Tyler High Drumline and Tyler ISD Recorder Choir will all be on the stage with ETSO.  For more information, please contact Jennifer Hines at 903-262-1064.



News Partner
