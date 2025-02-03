66-year-old Lufkin man found dead after being reported missing

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2025 at 3:00 pm

LUFKIN – Our news partner, KETK, reports that the Lufkin Police Department said that a man last seen on Friday was found dead in a wooded area.

Joe Flood, 66 of Lufkin, was reportedly last seen at his home in the 200 block of Echo Lane between the hours of 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31. A Lufkin Police Department lieutenant told KETK on Monday that Flood had been found dead in a wooded area. Lufkin PD is investigating his death but they do not believe he was the victim of a crime.

Officials added that there is no public safety threat at this time. Lufkin PD said Flood left his phone, wallet and keys at home before leaving on foot.

