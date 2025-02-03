Tyler ISD celebrates Black History Month

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2025 at 2:36 pm

Tyler – Tyler ISD invites students, staff, families, and community members to join in the district-wide celebration of Black History Month. Throughout February, campuses will host various events to honor the legacy, achievements, and cultural contributions of Black Americans. This year’s celebrations promise to be an enriching experience filled with education, reflection, and unity. These campus celebrations will feature student performances, interactive exhibits, guest speakers, and historical showcases that highlight the invaluable contributions of Black Americans. Through these activities, students and staff embrace the opportunity to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Black culture.

“As we celebrate Black History Month, we honor the past while recognizing the profound influence of Black leaders in our society today,” said Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD Chief Communications Officer. “These events create meaningful learning experiences that inspire our students to appreciate different perspectives and the depth of our shared history.”

The district encourages the entire community to participate in the many activities planned across campuses. This month serves as a time to reflect on the past, appreciate the present, and look forward to a future where we continue to shape a brighter tomorrow.

For more information about upcoming events, the history of Black History Month, and a photo gallery of celebrations, visit tylerisd.org/bhm.

Go Back