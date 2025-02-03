Harrison Ford on his Marvel debut, why he still acts: ‘Each film is a different opportunity’

Harrison Ford is coming back to the big screen, this time starring in the highly anticipated fourth Captain America film and making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

"It's a Marvel movie for God's sake. And it's got all of that smash and grab, running, jumping and falling down stuff," the 82-year-old Captain America: Brave New World star told Good Morning America in a new interview. "Being in a Marvel film is a privilege. It's an introduction to a whole new genre."

The Hollywood legend is stepping into Thaddeus Ross' shoes for the new movie — taking over for the late William Hurt, who played the political leader in five previous MCU films — which will see the character's transformation from president of the United States into the long-awaited pseudo-villain Red Hulk.

"He's complicated — he turns into a hulk on rare occasions," Ford explained.

Brave New World will be the first movie in the franchise to feature Anthony Mackie as Cap, since his former character, the Falcon, finally took over from Steve Rogers — played by Chris Evans — in the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier after the latter completed his final mission defeating Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

Audiences have loved Ford for nearly half a century as Han Solo in Star Wars, and more recently in Shrinking, but despite his illustrious resume and opportunities to take a step back from the work, Ford said there's more that keeps acting interesting.

"I find challenge," he said. "I find new people to work with."

Ford said that choosing a favorite role "would be like comparing your children one to the other" because "each film is a different opportunity."

"It's kind of a fantastic way to spend your life," he said.

When reflecting on his career in its entirety, Ford said, "I see it out of the corner of my eye every once in a while. But I don't reflect on it. I'm looking for something past that point."

Although his latest onscreen persona may be bursting into hues of crimson, Ford said his favorite color is "green."

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

