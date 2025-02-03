Today is Monday February 03, 2025
Texas Democrats: Abbott ‘doesn’t have a clue’

AUSTIN – KXAN reports that Texas Democratic leadership criticized Gov. Greg Abbott’s legislative priorities, arguing everyday Texans are struggling after three decades of Republican leadership. The response came following Abbott’s State of the State address Sunday evening, where he zeroed his legislative session focuses on a slew of emergency items, including education savings accounts, bail reform, water infrastructure investments and cybersecurity protections. You can read more about what he said here. “With all due respect, the governor doesn’t have a clue what the state of your state is,” said Gilberto Hinojosa, chair of the Texas Democratic Party. The party’s response centered around reproductive rights and healthcare access, energy, the Texas public education system and the state’s relationship with Mexico. Testimonials included a Dallas-based obstetrics and gynecology doctor, a Houston-area union worker and a San Antonio school teacher.



