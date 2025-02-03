Hiker falls to his death at Utah national park

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2025 at 2:41 pm

(ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah) -- A 37-year-old man fell to his death while hiking at Zion National Park in Utah, authorities confirmed.

The hiker was found dead Sunday morning on the Canyon Overlook Trail, a mile-long trail that runs along the east side of the park, according to the National Park Service.

Authorities received a call at 7:06 a.m. reporting a “possible fall of a hiker in Zion National Park,” according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue were first on the scene, where they found the deceased man "at approximately 7:40 a.m." and determined “he was beyond help,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies arrived shortly after the Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue team and “confirmed their findings,” according to the statement.

The Zion National Park Technical Search and Rescue Team assisted in recovery efforts and the “hiker’s remains were transferred to the Washington County Medical Examiner for further examination,” according to the National Park Service.

The Canyon Overlook Trail was temporarily closed due to the incident but has since reopened, the National Park Service said.

Officials said the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. The identity of the hiker has not been released.

This is not the first time someone has fallen to their death at Zion National Park. In October, a 40-year-old man fell approximately 200 feet to his death while canyoneering with three others, according to the National Park Service.

