Milo Ventimiglia, Jarah Mariano welcome 1st child together after losing home in LA fire

Actor Milo Ventimiglia and his wife, Jarah Mariano, have welcomed their first child together.

Mariano took to Instagram on Friday and shared the good news just weeks after she and the This is Us actor lost their home in the LA wildfires.

"Houseless, never homeless," Mariano wrote in the caption of a post, which featured her baby's feet and her dog's paw.

"Welcome back Ke’ala Coral Ventimiglia ... 1.23.25," she continued. "Jan 7th my family & I evacuated from the Palisades Fire. We lost our home that we were living in & everything we own, as well as our home under construction that we were about to move into."

Mariano said that she was 38 weeks pregnant and revealed that evacuating from the Palisades fire was the second time she's had to evacuate in recent weeks. She said she previously had to evacuate from the Franklin Fire in Malibu in December.

"I take it as a gift that I was able to essentially do a practice run for what was inevitably to come," she said. "I’m also forever grateful that we were able to evacuate from the Palisades Fire in the daytime, when we could feel more prepared & not caught completely off guard in the middle of the night, for example."

Mariano continued, "My family & I are together, happy, healthy & safe, which is truly all that matters. We are deeply grateful to all of the heroes who help battle fires, as well as care for everyone affected by the aftermath for years to come."

"This will be an extended process of rebuilding and grieving for many, but we are feeling optimistic & inspired to welcome all of the exciting newness of our fresh start!" she added.

She ended her post by saying thank you to those who have supported her and Ventimiglia during this time, including her friends, her family, her birthing team and hospital staff.

She added, "Gentle reminder to all, to please allow us this time & space to nest with our newborn in such a delicate phase. We already have everything we need in abundance & will be back around with updates in our own time."

Ventimiglia and Mariano tied the knot in October 2023.

