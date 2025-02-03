Trump’s tariffs send stock market falling

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2025 at 8:57 am

(NEW YORK) -- The stock market fell on Monday after President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, eliciting threats of retaliation and setting the stage for a trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid about 550 points, or 1.25%, in early trading on Monday. The S&P 500 dropped 1.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted 2%.

Traders demonstrated their jitters with a selloff of U.S. auto companies, which hold deep ties to suppliers in Canada and Mexico. Shares of General Motors plummeted 6%, while Ford saw its stock price plunge 4%.

The market rout extended worldwide. Japan's Nikkei index fell 2.5% on Monday, and the pan-European STOXX 600 dropped about 1%.

On Saturday, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada, as well as 10% tariffs on goods from China. The tariffs are set to take effect on Tuesday, the White House said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum both responded within hours of the announcement, vowing to retaliate.

Trudeau said Canada will implement 25% tariffs on $155 billion worth of U.S. goods, while Sheinbaum said she has instructed officials in her government to implement what she called Plan B, "which includes tariff and non-tariff measures in defense of Mexico's interests."

The tariffs imposed by the White House could raise prices for an array of products ranging from avocados to tequila to gasoline, experts previously told ABC News. The price impact remains unclear, however, since businesses within the supply chain could opt to take on some or all of the tax burden, they said.

Potential retaliatory tariffs issued by Canada and Mexico would make it more difficult for U.S. exporters to compete in those markets, raising the possibility of weaker sales.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

