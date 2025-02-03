Dive team finds remains of North Carolina woman missing for over a year

(VANCE COUNTY, NC) -- The remains of a North Carolina woman who had been missing for over a year have been found by a dive team, officials said.

A dive team discovered human remains in Vance County on Thursday, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office. Vance County is northeast of Raleigh and Durham, and borders Virginia on its north.

The remains were identified by the medical examiner's office as those of Dana Leigh Mustian, 33.

Mustian was last seen at her home on Nov. 30, 2023, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

She was reported missing by her father on Dec. 4, 2023, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation into her disappearance and death will continue, the sheriff's office said.

"We would like to thank Sheriff Curtis Brame and the Vance County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance," the sheriff's office added.

