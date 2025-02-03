Canadians are ‘perplexed’ by Trump’s tariffs, ambassador to the US says

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- In an interview on ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday, Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman said Canadians are "perplexed" and "disappointed" by President Donald Trump's tariffs.

White House officials announced Saturday that Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and 10% tariffs on goods from China. Trump had long threatened tariffs against Canada and Mexico to ensure their cooperation to stop illegal immigration and the flow of fentanyl into the U.S.

The tariffs are expected to be implemented on Tuesday but Hillman said her government is continuing to discuss the situation with the Trump administration.

"We're hopeful that they don't come into effect on Tuesday," she said. "We're ready to continue to talk to the Trump administration about that, and in particular about all the work that we're doing with them and on our own, with respect to the border."

Hillman said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Trump discussed Canada's plan to meet some of his demands, although not recently, and discussions between the two governments are continuing.

"Not in recent days, but they have discussed it, and we've discussed it with senior members of the White House as well, and we've laid out our plan, and my understanding is that the plan and some of the actual outcomes, results of what we have done, have been presented to the president," she said.

Trudeau responded to the tariffs on Saturday evening, announcing his country will implement 25% tariffs on $155 billion Canadian dollars (about $107 billion U.S. dollars) of U.S. goods. The prime minister said he has not talked to Trump since his inauguration.

Hillman said the proposed tariff's are "disrupting an incredibly successful trading relationship."

"The Canadian people are going to expect that our government stands firm and stands up for itself," she said. "I don't think we're not at all interested in escalating, but I think that there will be a very strong demand on our government to make sure that we stand up for the deal that we have struck with the with the United States."

"They just don’t understand where this is coming from, and probably there's a little bit of hurt," she added.

The U.S. and Canada have always had a "sense of common purpose," Hillman said, and Trump's actions constitute a significant heel turn.

"This is not something that Canada wants to do," she said. "This is not a path that we are interested in going down. We are actually interested in being and continuing to be your best customer."

