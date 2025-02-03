Grieving family members visit site of DC plane crash

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2025 at 6:58 am

John McDonnell/ for The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Family members of the victims of the plane crash in Washington, D.C., visited the crash site on Sunday morning.

Dozens of the victims' loved ones could be seen gathered by the Potomac River to commemorate the 67 people killed in the deadly midair collision last week.

An American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday night near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

There were no survivors.

Among those lost in the crash were a civil rights attorney, a biology professor, several champion figure skaters and many others.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator J. Todd Inman was asked Saturday during a press briefing about his interactions with the victims' families and others who have been directly impacted by the incident.

"They're all just hurt and they want answers, and we want to give them answers," he said. "It's horrible. No one has to suffer this."

The Army Corps of Engineers is expected to begin removing the jet and helicopter wreckage from the Potomac River on Monday.

