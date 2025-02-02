Today is Sunday February 02, 2025
ktbb logo


Thompson’s 20 points, 4 3-pointers help Oklahoma St. top Utah 81-72 and end 3-game losing streak

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2025 at 7:19 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 20 points on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range, reserve Marchelus Avery scored 17 points and Oklahoma State beat Utah 81-72 on Saturday to end the Cowboys’ three-game skid.

Oklahoma State (11-10, 3-7 Big 12) shot 48.9% (23 for 47) including 40% (8 for 20) from beyond the arc. Ten Cowboys entered the scoring column, nine of whom did it before halftime.

Ezra Asuar led Utah (12-9, 4-6) with 18 points. Gabe Madsen scored 15, Mike Sharavjamts 11 with 8-for-8 shooting from the foul line, and reserve Keanu Dawes 10.

Oklahoma State built a 9-1 lead and never trailed. Ausar’s layup with 10:50 left before halftime brought the Utes within 19-15. With 5:25 left, Avery threw down a dunk for a 28-22 Okie State advantage and the Cowboys went to the break leading 41-33.

The Cowboys reached their first double-digit lead of the game — 48-38 — on a thunderous dunk by Patrick Suemnick with 16:04 left. Abou Ousmane made two foul shots to give Okie State its largest lead at 56-41 with 12 1/2 minutes left.

Madsen’s 3 with 1:18 left brought Utah within 77-70 but Oklahoma State secured the win by shooting 6 for 8 from the line the rest of the way.

Utah hosts Colorado on Wednesday. Oklahoma State travels to face sixth-ranked Houston on Tuesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC