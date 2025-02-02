Hawkins mayor faces lawsuit, calls to resign

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2025 at 11:37 pm

HAWKINS — In the wake of an eventful month for Hawkins, including the resignation of the city’s third police chief and increasing calls to disband the police department, Mayor Deborah Rushing now faces growing pressure to step down. Rushing, who took office as mayor in April 2024 for the small town of Hawkins (population 1,401), is now named in a lawsuit filed by Shahaub Tafreshinejad, son of Alderwoman Eleta Taylor, seeking her removal from office.

According to our news partner KETK, the 26-page lawsuit alleges that Rushing displayed “early signs of incompetence and misconduct” due to issues such as illegal dual-office holding. Specifically, the lawsuit claims Rushing simultaneously served as both the mayor and municipal judge, a position forbidden by law.

The document also accuses Rushing of repeatedly using her mayoral position to place herself on the city council’s agenda, despite lacking the necessary support. The lawsuit details how, after multiple failed attempts to get on the agenda, Rushing’s persistence led to an “unwilling” council decision to appoint her, described as occurring “under duress” following what was characterized as “borderline harassment” from Rushing.

“Her claiming she didn’t know… well you just admitted incompetence. Its your job to know as mayor, to me there’s a lot of word salad coming from her and no accountability,” plaintiff, Shahaub Tafreshinejad said.

At a December 2024 city council meeting, Alderwoman Eleta Taylor raised questions about a $600 check Rushing issued to herself for her work as municipal judge, noting that it is illegal for one person to hold both offices simultaneously. In response, Rushing reportedly said, “I don’t know why it would be. I did the work.”

Taylor shot back, “It was illegal for you to receive payment.”

Rushing then reportedly responded, “Y’all put me in. I’m supposed to pay for your mistake.”

She held the dual office for three months.

Rushing told KETK News that she immediately stepped down as municipal judge when she learned that she could not hold both positions.

“When I realized you can’t be the mayor and the judge, I stopped being the judge,” Rushing said.

Now, Tafreshinejad is requesting the court to put a temporary restraining order and an injunction to remove Rushing from her duties as she allegedly poses an “immediate danger to public safety and the welfare of the community.”

Hawkins police chief resigns, marking third chief to step down in 3 years

Tafreshinejad cites the ongoing misconduct, numerous instances that Rushing reportedly disregarded the laws and a pattern of behavior that demonstrates her “willingness to deprive the council of their rights” that disrupts government function, as reasons for the restraining order.

In light of the lawsuit, Rushing said her focus is on serving the citizens. She dismissed the charges against her as baseless and reiterated her commitment to transparency and accountability in local government.

“I do not take one minute of being the mayor of Hawkins for granted. I am here for a purpose and it’s not about me. It’s about every citizen of Hawkins. To be completely honest the charges are ridiculous. I am not responsible for the feelings of people that hate me. That is their hate and anger to process. I will continue what I am doing, which is serving the citizens of Hawkins and allowing them to run their city. I truly believe that giving our citizens a look inside the city budgets, financials, ordinances, policies, and whatever else they want to see is not only healthy -it is the mayor’s and council’s responsibility. It keeps everyone honest and isn’t that what we all want, our government to be ran open, honestly?”

Mayor Debbie Rushing

Tafreshinejad said his “final straw” to file a petition, was when Rushing pushed to deactivate the police department on Jan. 22.

“You can’t interfere with an ongoing investigations by destroying the departments that are investigating it because you don’t like who their investigating,” Tafreshinejad said.

Rushing said the investigations would not go away, but would be handed to another law enforcement office.

He worries for the future of the city under mayor Rushing.

“She’s gonna govern with impunity and no fear of the law,” Tafreshinejad said.

Go Back