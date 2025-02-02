19 illegal gambling machines seized in Rusk

RUSK – According to our news partner KETK, Cherokee County officials have seized 19 illegal gambling machines from three businesses operating in Rusk. Members of the Special Investigative Unit from the sheriff’s office and Jacksonville Police Department started a month-long undercover investigation of the three businesses after receiving numerous complaints about illegal gambling from the community.

The 19 machines were seized from: Big Easy Market and Game on 591 N. Main Street, Rusk Eagle Mart at 555 South Dickinson Drive, DK’s/Skeeter’s Gas Station at 467 North Dickinson Drive. $66,000 was seized along with the 19 machines and that the stores will remain open for business without the illegal gambling machines.

Investigations into other illegal gambling operations across the county including in Jacksonville, Mount Selman and Alto are in progress.

“We’re putting them on notice today, after these search warrants, that if they don’t shut down, they’ll be the next ones who have a search warrant ran at their business,” Dickson said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the seized machines but Dickson said they look forward to making several arrests.

Most of these establishments start with legal skill-based gaming machines that offer in-store credit, Dickson said, but eventually switch to illegal chance-based gambling machines that pay out real money.

“Not many people are willing to play for a Coke and candy bar,” Dickson said.

