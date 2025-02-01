Today is Saturday February 01, 2025
ktbb logo


Henderson RV drug bust books two

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2025 at 6:11 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Henderson RV drug bust books twoHENDERSON COUNTY< Texas - Two people were arrested on Friday after the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found methamphetamines, heroin and pills in an RV. Our news partners at KETK report that narcotics investigators, K9 units and other deputies executed a search warrant for a recreational vehicle hidden in a wooden area near Moore Station.
Joni Yow, 43 of Brownsboro, was arrested for two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possesion of a controlled substance and a felony warrant for theft of property. She’s currently being held at the Henderson County Jail on a total bond of $365,000. Matthew Satriano, 50 of Larue, was also arrested. He was charged with possesion of a controlled substance and he’s currently being held at the Henderson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2025 Copyright ATW Media, LLC