Henderson RV drug bust books two

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2025 at 6:11 pm

HENDERSON COUNTY< Texas - Two people were arrested on Friday after the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found methamphetamines, heroin and pills in an RV. Our news partners at KETK report that narcotics investigators, K9 units and other deputies executed a search warrant for a recreational vehicle hidden in a wooden area near Moore Station.

Joni Yow, 43 of Brownsboro, was arrested for two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possesion of a controlled substance and a felony warrant for theft of property. She’s currently being held at the Henderson County Jail on a total bond of $365,000. Matthew Satriano, 50 of Larue, was also arrested. He was charged with possesion of a controlled substance and he’s currently being held at the Henderson County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

