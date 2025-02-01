Former Mineola pastor wanted for child sexual assault

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2025 at 11:08 am

MINEOLA – The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding Timothy Daniel Nall, a former pastor at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in Mineola. Our news partners at KETK report that this is reportedly the sheriff’s office second warrant for Nall for a similar offense but with a different child victim. In 2023, KETK reported that Nall was arrested for charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact. Nall faces a $100,000 bond upon his arrest, according to the sheriff’s office. You can find KETK’s full coverage of Nall’s cases along with family testimony here.

