The New York Rangers acquired veteran center J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks in a multiplayer deal on Friday night.

The Rangers sent center Filip Chytil, defenseman Victor Mancini and a 2025 conditional draft pick to Vancouver. New York also received defensemen Jackson Dorrington and Erik Brannstrom.

The Canucks were expected to trade either Miller or Elias Pettersson after a reported rift between the two stars. Miller was a last-minute scratch before Vancouver’s 5-3 loss at Dallas on Friday, and the teams announced the deal during the game.

“I want to thank J.T. for his time here in Vancouver,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. “J.T. was a passionate impact player and good leader for our hockey team. Moving him was not an easy decision but we are pleased with our return from the Rangers. Both Filip and Victor are good additions for our club and we are excited to see what they bring to us on the ice.”

Miller, 31, was drafted by the Rangers with the 15th overall pick in the 2011 NHL draft and spent parts of six seasons in New York before being dealt to Tampa Bay along with defenseman Ryan McDonagh on Feb. 26, 2018.

Miller, in the second year of a seven-year, $56 million deal, will be counted on to bolster a Rangers lineup that has struggled after winning the Presidents’ Trophy a year ago and reaching the Eastern Conference final. Miller had nine goals and 26 assists in 40 games with Vancouver this season.

“When you’re in this business long enough, there’s going to be things like that,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said of the trade. “Millsey was a big part of the team. I’m sure he’s emotional. … Millsey’s played great hockey for the Canucks and myself. Obviously, a heart-and-soul guy. I think he’s going to do well over there.”

Pettersson didn’t want to discuss his issues with Miller or what it means for him going forward.

“I don’t want to get into that,” he said. “All we can do is look forward.”

The Canucks later acquired defenseman Marcus Pettersson — no relation to Elias — and forward Drew O’Connor from Pittsburgh in exchange for forward Danton Heinen, defenseman Vincent Desharnais, prospect Melvin Fernstrom and the draft pick they got from the Rangers in the earlier deal.

New York is in 13th place in the East, five points behind Columbus for the conference’s second wild card. Vancouver is ninth in the West and one point out of a wild-card spot.

For his career, Miller has totaled 247 goals and 427 assists in 839 games with the Rangers, Lightning and Canucks. He also has 12 goals and 44 assists in 91 career playoff games. Miller had a career-high 37 goals and 66 assists last season, while also setting bests with 103 points, 40 power-play points, nine game-winning goals and 217 hits.

During his first stint in New York, Miller had 72 goals and 100 assists in 341 games.

The 25-year-old Chytil, selected by the Rangers with the 21st overall pick in the 2017 draft, has 75 goals and 89 assists in 378 games, including 11 goals and nine assists in 41 games this season.

“Heard some really good things,” Tocchet said of Chytil. “I heard he’s very excited to come. Mancini I hear is a really big defenseman, young, that can play. Yeah, I think there’s some stuff to work with.”

Marcus Pettersson has 14 goals and 119 assists in 444 games for Anaheim and Pittsburgh. O’Connor has totaled 24 goals and 26 assists in 157 games for the Penguins.

Heinen has 93 goals and 137 assists in 538 games for Boston, Anaheim, Pittsburgh and Vancouver. Desharnais has one goal and 15 assists in 114 games.

Mancini, 22, made his NHL debut earlier this season and had a goal and four assists in 15 games with the Rangers. He also had three goals and seven assists in 23 games for Hartford of the AHL.

Brannstrom, 25, has 10 goals and 67 assists in 294 games. Dorrington, 20, was selected by Vancouver in the sixth round of the 2022 draft.

