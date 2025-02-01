Cowboys stay with Lunda Wells as tight ends coach on Brian Schottenheimer’s staff

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2025 at 8:11 am

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back tight ends coach Lunda Wells, the first holdover officially joining Brian Schottenheimer’s staff after the club parted ways with Mike McCarthy.

Wells came with McCarthy to the Cowboys in 2020 after eight seasons on the staff of the New York Giants. Schottenheimer joined Dallas as a consultant in 2022 and was promoted to replace McCarthy after two years as the offensive coordinator.

Wells was the tight ends coach for his final two seasons with the Giants before taking the same job with the Cowboys.

Dallas has brought in five assistants who were elsewhere last season. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is back for a second stint on the Dallas staff after getting fired as coach of the Chicago Bears 12 games into the 2024 season.

Special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen came from San Francisco, where he was fired after one season as defensive coordinator.

The other newcomers are linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis.

