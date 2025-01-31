Small plane crashes near Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia in fiery explosion

(PHILADELPHIA) -- A small plane crashed in Philadelphia on Friday, officials said, with a fiery explosion observed upon impact.

The incident occurred near the Roosevelt Mall in northeast Philadelphia.

The Learjet 55 crashed around 6:30 p.m. after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

There is no word yet on injuries or deaths.

Speaking at a news conference shortly after 8:30 p.m., Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker said officials could not yet provide a number of fatalities. "So right now we're just asking for prayers," she told reporters.

She said several homes and vehicles were impacted by the crash.

A large fire burned in the wake of the crash, prompting a significant response.

There were reportedly six people on board the aircraft, according to Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.

The agency did not have any update on their condition.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance was the operator of the Learjet 55, according to Flight Radar24 data. The plane was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The Philadelphia Fire Department advised residents to avoid the area of Calvert and St. Vincent streets.

The FAA issued a ground stop at Northeast Philadelphia Airport due to "an aircraft incident."

Duffy said he is monitoring the crash and heading to the FAA to get information.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said his team is communicating with local officials and first responders and is "offering all Commonwealth resources as they respond to the small private plane crash in Northeast Philly."

The FAA had initially reported there were two people on board the aircraft.

ABC News' Ayesha Ali and Sam Sweeney contributed to this report.

