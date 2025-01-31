East Texas mother sentenced to life for killing her son

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2025 at 4:27 pm

NACOGDOCHES — An East Texas woman was found guilty on Thursday of murdering her 19-month-old son. According to our news partner KETK, Hanna Ruth Moses was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

A release from the Nacogdoches Assistant District Attorney’s Office said the toddler, Thomas Blake Rogers, was born prematurely and was developmentally delayed. He was removed from the care of Moses in June 2021 for medical neglect and was underweight. The boy was returned to Moses in March 2022 and a few weeks later suffered a displaced femur fracture despite being unable to roll, crawl, or walk.

Thomas remained under the care of his mother, and on May 30, 2022, a 911 call was made by Moses who said her son was not breathing and attempted to do CPR for 30 minutes before making the call to 911. When first responders arrived, they found him unresponsive, wet and with his ankles “bound tightly” with a shoestring. Life-saving measures were performed on Thomas until they reached the Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital where they reportedly found bruises developing from his head to his toes on both sides of his body. He also had significant bleeding in his brain.

Thomas was sent to a Fort Worth children’s hospital where he died on June 21, 2022, “from significant injuries caused by multiple impacts.”

The ADA said though Moses’ sentencing “does not bring the toddler back, it does ensure that his mom is held accountable for the heinous acts against him.”

