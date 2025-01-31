Early parolee sentenced to 60 years in prison

SMITH COUNTY – Earlier this week, a Smith County jury convicted Claude Eugene Montgomery Jr. of Possession of a Controlled Substance with the

Intent to Deliver (a 1st Degree Felony). The jury ultimately sentenced Montgomery to 60 years in prison. Smith County Prosecutors, Emil

Mikkelsen and Kasey Sirianni, presented evidence that Montgomery possessed over 100 multicolored methamphetamine pills in the shape

and likeness of various super-hero logos and common prescription pills such as Xanex. Prosecutors proved that Montgomery intended

to sell said narcotics on the streets. During the sentencing phase of the trial, the State brought forth Montgomery’s extensive criminal

history—including two 2016 drug dealing convictions for which Montgomery had received a 45-year prison sentence. The jury learned that

Montgomery had been released on parole after servicing just 6 years of that sentence.

“Whenever we see hard drugs clearly marketed to a very young demographic or disguised as

prescription medicine, we consider it a major safety risk to the community,” says District Attorney

Jacob Putman. The Smith County District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the Tyler Police

Department for its excellent work in investigating and arresting Mr. Montgomery.

Montgomery will be eligible for parole on the new 60-year sentence after 15 years, although this

could be earlier through the award of good-time credit. For m

