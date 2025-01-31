DOJ probing sheriff over undocumented immigrant’s release

(NEW YORK) -- In what appears to be part of the Trump administration's ongoing campaign against sanctuary cities, the Justice Department is investigating a sheriff in upstate New York who released an undocumented man later taken into custody by federal agents.

The US Attorney's office for the Northern District of New York "is looking into the circumstances" surrounding the release by Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne of Jesus Romero-Hernandez, a 27-year-old Mexican citizen.

Romero-Hernandez pleaded guilty to a state assault charge and was sentenced to time served, necessitating his release. He left local custody in Ithaca before Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrived to pick him up on a federal complaint charging him with illegally re-entering the United States after a prior removal.

Ithaca adopted a sanctuary law in 2017.

ICE, the U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations later apprehended Romero-Hernandez.

"The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office in Ithaca, NY, a self-described sanctuary city, appears to have failed to honor a valid federal arrest warrant for a criminal alien with an assault conviction," Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove said. "I applaud the U.S. Attorney's commitment to investigate these circumstances for potential prosecution.”

Tompkins County and the Tompkins County Sheriff's office issued a joint statement refuting the DOJ's claims.

The officials said ICE was "notified of when the individual in question was going to be released and had every opportunity to come to the jail to obtain the individual in question without any need for a pursuit or other incident."

"There was no interference with federal immigration enforcement efforts. DOJ's assertion that the Tompkins County Sheriff did anything to put federal law enforcement officers in danger is false and offensive," the offices said.

Bove convened all 93 US attorney's offices on a phone call on Thursday to convey that they should focus on surging resources toward immigration enforcement. He likened the threat posed by undocumented immigrants to the threat posed by terrorists.

It represents a significant shift for the Justice Department redirecting law enforcement resources away from previous national security priorities and toward immigration enforcement.

