The bizarre ‘Wicked’ prop Ariana Grande now keeps by her printer

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2025 at 1:59 pm

Universal Pictures

Along with Glinda's wand, Ariana Grande took something else from the set of Wicked when the movie was over: a pair of prosthetic ears that her co-star Cynthia Erivo wore to portray Elphaba.

It seems that in real life Erivo has so many piercings that a prosthetic artist had to create a type of shell that fitted over her actual ears. Ari took a pair of those fake eras home with her and told BBC Radio 1 where she keeps them.

“Right now, they’re just, like, next to the printer," said Ari. "With, like, pens and printer and then Cynthia’s ears.” She then joked, "But sometimes if I’m having guests over or if I put out a tray of whatever, I’ll just kind of leave them nearby to see if anyone gets a little confused.”

“I’m just kidding. I’ve never done that, but I will," she added, deadpan. "No, yeah, they’re next to the printer for now. Framing them is weird."

When the interviewer suggested she "hide them in the downstairs [bathroom] with no context, don't explain them, that's where they live," she replied, "I love it!"

