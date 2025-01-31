Confusion in Keller ISD

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2025 at 11:54 am

The Keller school board named an interim leader early Jan. 31 without voting on a motion to accept the resignation of Superintendent Tracy Johnson. With five votes in favor and two abstentions, the board named Cory Wilson, the assistant superintendent of educational services, the interim superintendent. The nomination came at 12:23 a.m., at the tail end of a marathon school board meeting during which trustees presented a financial report regarding a proposal to split the district, and Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons express her opposition to the split going through without a public referendum. Johnson did not attend the meeting. She cleared her office out earlier in the week, according to a school board member. “Doctor Wilson brings 27 years of experience in education, 22 of those years spent in Keller ISD,” school board president Charles Randklev said. “I appreciate Dr. Wilson’s willingness to lead the district during this transition.” Wilson began his teaching career in 2002 at Parkwood Hill Intermediate School before moving into the school’s administration, Randklev said. He later moved to district administration.

